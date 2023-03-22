KMD Brands sees half-year earnings triple

(Image: KMD Brands)

Business is booming and the future looks bright for global outdoor apparel firm KMD Brands after the grim slog through the pandemic now appears to be behind the company.Following several years of dour finances, the company reported today that net profit had rocketed up by 352.2% in the six months ended Jan 31. Underlying net profit after tax came to $16.5 million – up from a $5.1m loss in the previous corresponding period.The first half had benefited from record sales, the boom of international tourism and managing to cycle through the Au...