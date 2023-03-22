Menu
KMD Brands sees half-year earnings triple

(Image: KMD Brands)
Ella Somers
Wed, 22 Mar 2023
Business is booming and the future looks bright for global outdoor apparel firm KMD Brands after the grim slog through the pandemic now appears to be behind the company.Following several years of dour finances, the company reported today that net profit had rocketed up by 352.2% in the six months ended Jan 31. Underlying net profit after tax came to $16.5 million – up from a $5.1m loss in the previous corresponding period.The first half had benefited from record sales, the boom of international tourism and managing to cycle through the Au...
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive
Infrastructure

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 4:20pm
Primary Sector

Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction

Dairy prices fell more than expected and there could be more downside for cheese prices. 

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Policy

Greyhound report hasn't made it to cabinet yet

The report could see greyhound racing shut down in New Zealand.

Riley Kennedy 12:45pm
Briscoe to add two warehouses for online sales
Briscoe Group doesn't want the fulfilment of online orders to affect its stores.

Jenny Ruth 16 Mar 2023
Plant-based butchery wants to crack Australian market
Grater Goods is trying to raise $1.5m to get into the huge Australian vegan market.

Ella Somers 16 Mar 2023
Briscoe scrapes up another record annual result
Duke said in January the company was likely to give up about half its margin gained since the covid pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 15 Mar 2023
Food price inflation at highest level since 1989
February heralded one of the most dramatic increases in food prices on record. 

Staff reporters 13 Mar 2023