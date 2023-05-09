Menu
Lentes & Marcos director believed to have skipped the country, liquidator says

Roei Reiss is believed to have left the country. (Image: LinkedIn)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 09 May 2023
The director of an Auckland glasses retailer under investigation by the Labour Inspectorate is believed to have skipped the country and isn’t returning the liquidator’s calls.Last month, the company which operated Lentes and Marcos – Vatocel (Pty) Limited – was put into liquidation by the high court in Auckland on the application of its sole director, Roei Reiss.Lentes and Marcos (Spanish for lenses and frames) operated several retail stores across Auckland, including at some of the city’s well-known shopping venue...
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
