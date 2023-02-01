Menu
Let's Go announces winner of McLaren giveaway

The 2022 McLaren GT parked at Auckland's Park Hyatt hotel. (Image: Instagram)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 01 Feb 2023
A nearly $400,000 sports car being given away as part of a promotion has been sold and a winner announced, despite earlier issues.Let’s Go Beverages, a New Zealand-registered alcohol company run from the Gold Coast, had been offering customers who bought its $159 vodka a chance to win a 2022 McLaren GT in ingot black, an exceedingly rare car in NZ.The company extended the deadline for the promotion at least twice, but on Monday Jan 30 it completed the draw, posting a video of its director Kody Jenkins, a young Australian man in his early...
Economy

Govt extends half-price public transport, cut on fuel excise tax

The latest extension will run until June 30 this year.

Riley Kennedy 2:20pm
Property

Red or yellow stickers: rules for tenants and landlords

Having the house you live in stickered is a big shock.

Brent Melville 1:03pm
Infrastructure

City Rail Link photo shows extent of Auckland flooding

Equipment for the $4.4b project will almost certainly have been damaged.

Oliver Lewis 12:05pm

Finance

Administrators of Rosa Foods seek investor or buyer

The pre-made deli food manufacturer entered administration last week.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Retail

Credit arrears at highest level since pre-covid

The cost of living and Christmas heralded further increases in credit arrears.

Staff reporters 5:00am
Retail

Hospitality industry counting the cost of flooding

More than half of the hospitality businesses surveyed have been damaged.

Rebecca Howard 31 Jan 2023
Retail

2 Cheap Cars grabs share in shrinking market

The auto company has a new chief executive in place. 

Staff reporters 31 Jan 2023