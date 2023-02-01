Let's Go announces winner of McLaren giveaway

The 2022 McLaren GT parked at Auckland's Park Hyatt hotel. (Image: Instagram)

A nearly $400,000 sports car being given away as part of a promotion has been sold and a winner announced, despite earlier issues.Let’s Go Beverages, a New Zealand-registered alcohol company run from the Gold Coast, had been offering customers who bought its $159 vodka a chance to win a 2022 McLaren GT in ingot black, an exceedingly rare car in NZ.The company extended the deadline for the promotion at least twice, but on Monday Jan 30 it completed the draw, posting a video of its director Kody Jenkins, a young Australian man in his early...