Mall economics: Christchurch centre wrestles with rate rises

Mall economics: Christchurch centre wrestles with rate rises
Foot traffic has held up at Hub Hornby, but interest rates are killing profits. (Image: The Hub)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 15 Nov 2023
The owner of a major Christchurch shopping mall says retail sales have held up surprisingly well, but interest rate increases are hitting hard.  Shopping Centre Investments (SCIL) has released its annual report and in a commentary chair Michael Keyse said interest rates were the “most influential” factor on the company’s profitability. “Any substantial improvement in profitability is dependent upon a reduction in rates. “Our cash resources are limited but we continue to meet term loan repayments of $...
