Police to 'follow up' on Let's Go Beverages' McLaren giveaway

The McLaren GT at last year's Park Hyatt launch event for Let's Go Beverages. (Image: Instagram)

Police plan on "following up" with an alcohol company running a McLaren giveaway over what appears to be a breach of New Zealand liquor laws – a claim the company disputes. BusinessDesk first wrote about Let’s Go Beverages and its glitzy launch party, held last year at the Park Hyatt in Auckland, over the weekend.The company, which is registered in NZ but operates from the Gold Coast, has partnered with high-profile influencers, including Australian male model and reality TV star Jade Kevin Foster, to promote a giveaw...