Retail

Retail card spending falls 1.7% in May

Riley Kennedy
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
Seasonally adjusted total retail card spending fell by 1.7% or $113 million in May compared to April, Statistics New Zealand says.Card spending fell across all retail industries, including consumables, durables, apparel, fuel, and motor vehicles, as well as the non-retail excluding services category, Stats NZ said.Services, however,  lifted $1.4m, or 0.4%, compared with April. The category includes repair and maintenance, personal care, funeral and other personal services. The largest contributor to the fall in retail card spending wa...
Agriculture emissions pricing should be delayed, says National
Primary Sector

The party would set up an independent board to set the emissions price.

Riley Kennedy 1:40pm
Finance

Revenue falls for NZ arm of Nutricia for third year

The company is owned by the global Danone Group.

Riley Kennedy 12:30pm
Property

Ruapehu season at stake as MBIE accused of backdoor deals

Iwi and stakeholders want the sale process "paused" until after the ski season.

Brent Melville 11:30am
