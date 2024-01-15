Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Retail

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m

Shopping warranty service Boxer goes bust owing $36m
(Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
A globally backed New Zealand shopping service business has gone bust, and liquidators estimate it owes roughly $36 million.Founded 10 years ago, Boxer Group Services developed software that provided global shipping warranties to online retailers.The software was based on intellectual property licensed from its ultimate holding company, LocalCover Group Holdings – registered in Hong Kong.Companies Office filings show Scott Kendall, the chief executive according to his LinkedIn page, and Philip James are the company’s two direct...
Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates
Economy

Kiwibank cuts mortgage and term deposit rates

Is it a sign of things to come in 2024?

Riley Kennedy 11:11am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, January 15, 2023
Economy

NZ dollar looks set for deeper short-term correction

Longer term prospects look more solid. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ dollar looks set for deeper short-term correction

More Retail

Icebreaker weathers parent’s cyber attack
Primary Sector

Icebreaker weathers parent’s cyber attack

US-based VF Corp, owner also of the Vans and Dickies brand, was attacked before Christmas.

Paul McBeth 09 Jan 2024
No family feast in competing Aussie KFC class suits
Retail

No family feast in competing Aussie KFC class suits

There's no love lost between rival Australian unions representing fast-food workers. 

Paul McBeth 08 Jan 2024
Eagers gauging whether customer info was compromised
Retail

Eagers gauging whether customer info was compromised

Intelligence agencies have been called in.

Paul McBeth 29 Dec 2023
Eagers Automotive's NZ operations caught up in cyber attack
Retail Free

Eagers Automotive's NZ operations caught up in cyber attack

The company operates dealerships across Auckland.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 29 Dec 2023