Singles shopping frenzy as '11.11' clicks into gear
A sculpture for Singles' Day at Tmall in Shanghai, China. (Image: CFOTO/Future Publishing)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 11 Nov 2022
It's the online world's largest shopping event by a country mile – Singles' Day.E-commerce juggernaut Alibaba’s 11.11 global shopping event will see one billion Chinese consumers vying for 17 million products across 290,000 brands. Singles' Day always falls on Nov 11 because the date 11/11 represents four ones, or four singles, standing together. Last year, the day generated sales across both Alibaba and Chinese e-commerce site Jingdong (JD.com) of US$139 billion (NZ$232b), according to US business news gro...
