The Warehouse Group bounces back from covid-19

Customers are heading back to stores and away from online. (Image: The Warehouse)

Rebecca Howard

First-quarter group sales at the Warehouse Group have soared beyond pre-covid levels.Total group sales were $764.7 million for the 13 weeks ending Oct 30, 2022, up 21.2% on the first quarter of the previous financial year and up 12.3% on the same period in 2020, which was the last pre-covid comparative period. It noted that the same period last year was heavily impacted by covid-19 lockdowns.“In the current environment, with increased cost-of-living pressures, New Zealanders are continuing to seek great value across our brands with FY23 1...