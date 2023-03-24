Menu
The Warehouse shareholders aren’t getting a dividend – yet

Nick Grayston and Joan Withers. (Image: The Warehouse)
Ella Somers
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
“This is not a decision we took lightly,” The Warehouse Group’s chair, Joan Withers, told analysts after the retailer reported its grim first-half results yesterday.The “very difficult” decision in question was The Warehouse board's decision not to pay an interim dividend to shareholders – and it would re-evaluate whether to pay a final dividend.Withers blamed the challenging economic outlook, uncertain financial performance and heightened capital expenditure as the reasons behind the lack of an interim d...
