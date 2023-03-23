Menu
The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%

(Image: The Warehouse)
Ella Somers
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
The Warehouse's shares fell more than 10% when the market opened this morning after it reported its first-half net profit had plummeted 60.9% and cancelled the first-half dividend.The retailer cited high inflation and continuing cost of living pressures as the main contributors to the massive fall.Net profit for the six months ended Jan 29 fell to $17.4 million compared with $44.4m in the same six months a year earlier.Chief executive Nick Grayston said the retailer had experienced a “very challenging” trading environment in the...
