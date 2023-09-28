Menu
Weet-Bixgate: The Warehouse squares off against Sanitarium

The Warehouse CEO Nick Grayston says it's not fair Sanitarium cut off his company's supply completely. (Image: The Warehouse)
Ella Somers
Thu, 28 Sep 2023
The Warehouse chief executive, Nick Grayston, says the retailer has been cut off from its supply of Sanitarium’s Weet-Bix and it’s a sign of the supermarket duopoly getting what it wants.The giant health food brand, which operates as a charity and is wholly owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, told The Warehouse several weeks ago that it would stop supplying it with Weet-Bix – which it has been selling since 2021 – because of a shortage of the product.Grayston said the move was “directly contrary&rd...
Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing
Economy

Business confidence perking up, inflation expectations easing

Inflation expectations pushed below 5%.

Rebecca Howard 2:08pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

'Tough year': The Warehouse net profit slumps 66.6%

The 2024 financial year has also started off softer than expected.

Ella Somers 9:10am
'Tough year': The Warehouse net profit slumps 66.6%

