Woolworths warns of higher prices if grocery bill rushed through

It's the final countdown to regulation. (Image: Getty)
Paul McBeth
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
Woolworths New Zealand is warning of higher prices for consumers if the government presses ahead with plans to regulate the grocery sector at pace. The Australian owner of the domestic Countdown supermarket chain faces greater regulation of its wholesale business under a new grocery regime that would introduce a grocery commissioner to oversee the sector and impose new rules if Woolworths and its major rival, Foodstuffs, can’t reach commercial deals with suppliers. Parliament’s economic development, science and innovation...
Energy

Mercury exec Julia Jack jumps ship to Kiwibank

The veteran marketing executive helped Mercury whittle down its multibrand operation.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Investigation

The firms that supplied NZ with critical antivirus gear

A BusinessDesk investigation shows the suppliers were military men, multinationals, Michelangelo … and 3M.

Murray Jones 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am

More Retail

Retail

Kiwi Property shopping centres enjoy strong sales in 2022

Sylvia Park, LynnMall and The Base posted record sales last year. 

Staff reporters 10:15am
Retail

NZ cookies going gangbusters at Costco in Japan

Cookie Time expects to be a $100m business within three to five years.

Brent Melville 23 Jan 2023
Opinion

Jenny Ruth: Briscoe’s battens down the hatches

Briscoe’s is likely to give up about half its margin gained since the pandemic hit.

Jenny Ruth 23 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Todd Energy says the plant will be at 30% capacity by early February. 

Rebecca Howard 20 Jan 2023