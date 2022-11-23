BusinessDesk dominates specialist awards

Our winners: Murray Jones, Oliver Lewis and Riley Kennedy with editor Pattrick Smellie.

Staff reporters

BusinessDesk won three out of five prizes at the NZ Shareholders’ Association Business Journalism Awards.The awards ceremony was held at the Maritime Room at Auckland’s CBD yesterday evening.Senior reporter Oliver Lewis won the Business News category for unearthing a critical report on the Christchurch Stadium project.Investigative reporter Murray Jones took home a prize in the feature news category for his three-part series: “Behind the NZ Mormon church’s millions.”The work was part of an NZ on Air-funded investig...