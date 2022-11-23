Menu
Self promotion

BusinessDesk dominates specialist awards

Our winners: Murray Jones, Oliver Lewis and Riley Kennedy with editor Pattrick Smellie.
Staff reporters
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
BusinessDesk won three out of five prizes at the NZ Shareholders’ Association Business Journalism Awards.The awards ceremony was held at the Maritime Room at Auckland’s CBD yesterday evening.Senior reporter Oliver Lewis won the Business News category for unearthing a critical report on the Christchurch Stadium project.Investigative reporter Murray Jones took home a prize in the feature news category for his three-part series: “Behind the NZ Mormon church’s millions.”The work was part of an NZ on Air-funded investig...
Markets Free

Climate change weighing on Tower’s mind

The CEO says climate change is a “nice reminder” that people need insurance.

Ella Somers 2:46pm
Economy

Reserve Bank hikes OCR by 75bps

The central bank now sees the OCR peaking at 5.5% in September 2023.

Rebecca Howard 2:25pm
Energy

Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's focus on oil and gas is damaging the wider sector.

Ian Llewellyn 2:15pm

Self promotion

New look for BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk's new site will offer FundSource's trusted data, as part of a major expansion.

Matt Martel 07 Nov 2022
Work

Decent managers trump pay for NZ employees

Today's workers care as much about what their workplace is like to be in as what they are paid, according to research for BusinessDesk, analysed by our new workplace culture correspondent, Shane Green.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Oct 2022
Self promotion

BusinessDesk journalist takes top award

BusinessDesk takes home another gong. 

Staff reporters 27 Sep 2022
Self promotion Free

BusinessDesk’s winner: up and coming Jem Traylen

"Focus, stickability and fire in the belly" were the factors that impressed the judges in Jem Traylen's entry portfolio.

Staff reporters 22 Aug 2022