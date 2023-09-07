We're improving our subscription value with The Wall Street Journal.

BusinessDesk is further expanding its content offering through a new agreement with Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) is an award-winning global news organisation that has won 39 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism.

The deal offers BusinessDesk subscribers access to the WSJ's high-quality business and financial news, analysis and opinion, and:

The best WSJ content will appear each day on BusinessDesk.

Annual individual subscribers will shortly be offered full access to the WSJ's site and app.

Corporate subscribers can upgrade to include the WSJ.

BusinessDesk news content will now appear in Factiva, Dow Jones' powerful business intelligence platform, research tool and global news and content collection, further strengthening BusinessDesk’s presence in the international business news domain.

Strategic partnership

We are very excited about this new collaboration with Dow Jones to showcase WSJ, which has earned its well-deserved reputation as the world's largest, best-known and most trusted business news platform.

Through this strategic partnership, BusinessDesk will now offer the best local business news and analysis and the best global news and perspectives. This is going to be an absolute game-changer for our subscribers.

Says William Ashworth, general manager of corporate partnerships at Dow Jones: “This agreement marks an exciting chapter for our business in the Asia Pacific. The deal extends the reach of The Wall Street Journal’s trusted journalism in New Zealand, and we are delighted to collaborate with BusinessDesk to serve decision-makers with unparalleled global news and analysis that drives the world forward.”

If you are an annual individual subscriber, we'll contact you next week about activating your access to the WSJ.