See the latest from The Wall Street Journal and markets data on our new app. (Image: BusinessDesk)

BusinessDesk has launched a vastly improved phone and tablet app this week.

The app introduces a new time-based navigation as an option so users can keep up to date with our most recent news.

You can also now play our podcasts from within the app, plus see the latest from The Wall Street Journal and markets data.

The app has been built using a new programming language from Google called Flutter, which works across Apple and Android devices with one code base. (That may be boring to most people, but it is great news to me.)

App stores

As with all our development, we’ve worked with our Turkish outsource partners, Next Developer.

The app is available on the Apple App Store and Android Play Store. If you have an Apple computer, you can also download it from Apple to run as a normal programme.

We’ll also shortly be rolling out a new design for our popular Daily Digest email. The idea here is to corral the increased number of stories we publish each day to rank them in a similar way to the homepage.

When we first launched Daily Digest, we had six journalists. We’re now much, much bigger. (See the team here)

Bex is back

Senior journalist Rebecca Stevenson has also returned to staff, now covering markets and listed companies.

She has previously held senior roles with BusinessDesk, Stuff and The Spinoff. She is a regular commentator on Radio New Zealand's national Nine to Noon programme and is regarded as one of the country’s best business journalists.

We’ve also made other internal appointments.

Rebecca Howard and Ian Llewellyn are now joint news editors.

Brenda Ward is head of production.





Martel moving

Finally, I am moving to a new role within NZME. I’ve been with BusinessDesk since before the site launched, first as commercial manager and then as publisher and GM Business for NZME.

My new role is as the NZ Herald’s managing editor, audience and platform curation. In this job, I will lead digital audience strategy and implementation for the NZ Herald across the web, app and other channels.