Auckland waste firm Kiwi Waste & Recycling forced to clean up its act

A pile of construction and demolition waste reaches dangerous levels at the end of July at Kiwi Waste & Recycling’s Onehunga site. (Image: Supplied)
Cécile Meier
Cécile Meier
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
Victoria Young
Victoria Young
Tue, 08 Aug 2023
An Auckland firm is cleaning up its act after complaints it was piling up flammable rubbish dangerously close to high-voltage power lines and operating two dumps without a resource consent.Kiwi Waste & Recycling, a division of Union Demolition, is urgently shifting a tall pile of flammable waste away from power lines and has lodged a resource consent application after at least a dozen complaints from neighbours and interventions from Auckland Council, WorkSafe, Transpower and Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz).The company, formerly known as Union...
