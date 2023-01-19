Half a million tickets already sold for Fifa Women's World Cup

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy, Adidas half ball and the The FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Winner's Trophy. (Image: Getty)

The New Zealand record crowd for a Football Ferns match this week was further encouragement for Fifa officials who used the occasion to announce the Women’s World Cup is on target to break the overall attendance record for the tournament.More than 12,500 fans turned up to Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Wednesday as an understrength Football Ferns squad put up a credible performance before losing 4-0 to reigning world champions, the United States.It was a new crowd high for the Ferns in their own country but will surely be topped when t...