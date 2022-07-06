See full details
Sport

League’s world cup free-to-air cover still up grabs

Trevor McKewen
Wed, 06 Jul 2022

League’s world cup free-to-air cover still up grabs
Tonga will be a legitimate force in this year's rugby league world cup. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Wed, 06 Jul 2022
Organisers of this year’s Rugby League World Cup in England say free-to-air (FTA) television is critical to the tournament’s success and the code’s growth – but so far there is still no word of an FTA partner in New Zealand.Spark Sport holds the broadcasting rights to the tournament which was originally to have been played late last year, only to be delayed by the covid-19 pandemic.The telco confirmed to BusinessDesk this week that it is yet to determine an FTA partner for the event which kicks off on Oct 15 with men&rsq...

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

