Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sport
The Wall Street Journal

Meet the CEO who gave 60,000 employees his cellphone number

Meet the CEO who gave 60,000 employees his cellphone number
Bjørn Gulden with All Blacks Beauden, Jordie and Scott Barrett. Adidas is a major partner of NZ Rugby. (Image: Instagram)
The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 21 Jan 2024
By Trefor MossA former professional football player, Bjørn Gulden says that when he took over Adidas just over a year ago, it felt as if the German sports giant was losing by four goals at halftime.Morale was down after the collapse of its Yeezy collaboration with rapper Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, and employees complained about a lack of transparency.In response, during his first "town hall" meeting, Gulden volunteered sensitive information including financial data and even gave out his cellphone number to all 60,000 emplo...
Machiavelli’s guide to throwing a killer party
Books

Machiavelli’s guide to throwing a killer party

Books on White House and Kremlin kitchen politics show food as a hard-power weapon.

Bloomberg 5:00am
On the Money

On the Money: Davos, sprinklers and very large boats

What Brad Olsen got up to in Davos, and who will lead ferry review?

Pattrick Smellie 20 Jan 2024
On the Money: Davos, sprinklers and very large boats
Primary Sector

Brian Robins: Gold mining stocks: tips from Australia

The ASX is a playground for speculative mining stocks. NZ investors should be careful.

Brian Robins 20 Jan 2024
Gold mining stocks: tips from Australia

More Sport

Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise
Sport

Silver Lake: New Zealand Rugby board approves landmark capital raise

The private equity firm has upped its stake in NZR Commercial from 5.71% to 7.5%.

Staff reporters 22 Dec 2023
US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: US design giants join team Tank Farm for national stadium option

The push to use Auckland's Tank Farm for the national stadium is significant.

Trevor McKewen 15 Dec 2023
NZ scores $109.5m from Fifa Women’s World Cup – MBIE
News in Brief

NZ scores $109.5m from Fifa Women’s World Cup – MBIE

New Zealand made a return of $1.34 for every $1 spent, MBIE says.

Staff reporters 15 Dec 2023
What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: What happened to NZ Rugby’s $100m capital raise

NZR has an inordinate amount on its plate right now.

Trevor McKewen 08 Dec 2023