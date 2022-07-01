See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Sport

NZ-hosted women’s World Cup sets record viewing figures

Trevor McKewen
Fri, 01 Jul 2022

NZ-hosted women’s World Cup sets record viewing figures
Australia's Jess Jonassen after her one-handed catch of England's Katherine Brunt was an Insta hit. (Image: Getty)
Trevor McKewen
Fri, 01 Jul 2022
RELATED
The White Ferns may have failed to fire in the recent ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup but in every other metric, the New Zealand-hosted tournament knocked it out of the park and reinforced the rise in spectator viewing of women’s sport. The event generated 1.64 billion views across the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) channels. That makes it the most engaged women’s event on record – and the cricket council's third biggest ever viewing total. Only the men’s 2019 World Cup and 2021 men’s Twen...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 01, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Primary Sector
Meat and dairy sectors say NZ-EU FTA doesn't hit the mark
Rebecca Howard | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

NZ finally has a free trade agreement with Europe, but with heavy compromises in key export areas.

Property
Jasper opens secondary market, sets sights on Aussie
Brent Melville | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Young property guns Jasper are taking their 'sharesies' style property investment model into a more marketable terrain.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.