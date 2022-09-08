See full details
Paris criminal trial against All Blacks sponsor kicks off

Trevor McKewen

Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Montpellier's French-Syrian president Mohed Altrad (C) speaks with France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) as French rugby union president Bernard Laporte (L) looks on ahead. (Image: Getty)
The All Blacks’ new major sponsor is about to be dragged through a high-profile criminal court case in France that will find New Zealand Rugby potentially squirming with embarrassment, if not ducking for cover.When the Altrad Group signed on as the replacement All Blacks jersey sponsor last year, supplanting American insurance giant AIG which did not renew, there was disquiet in some circles.The French building materials company built by Syrian Bedouin immigrant Mohed Altrad is also the chief naming rights sponsor of next year’s Rug...

Health
Big ambitions for UPS’s NZ medical play
Victoria Young | Thu, 08 Sep 2022

UPS's Marken takes over Cedra Express. 

Property
Kiwi Property to sell Northlands mall for $160m
Brent Melville | Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Sale proceeds will be used to fund the firm's mixed-use strategy, which includes a move into residential build-to-rent at at least two of its retail assets.

Markets
Excellent raises $2m to help firms treat staff like customers
Dan Brunskill | Thu, 08 Sep 2022

Blackbird led the seed funding round and was joined by K1W1 and Icehouse Ventures. The money will be used to expand the team and launch in the US.

