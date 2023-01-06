Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Startups

When plastic and steel are more 'palletable' than wood

When plastic and steel are more 'palletable' than wood
Interlocking and designed for multiple use. (Image: Pallet Earth)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 06 Jan 2023
A startup up recyclable pallet company that tapped into local intellectual property and funding streams has moved its manufacturing operations to the UK, enabling the production of up to 240,000 pallets annually.Pallet Earth, a five-year-old company based in Auckland, had developed a composite, reusable pallet product using recycled plastic and steel.It believed the system would compete well with the traditional ‘one way’ wooden pallets and help reduce carbon emissions.The Auckland-based firm, which received a $136,127 project grant...
Finance

Finance ministers: no need for crown to own 100% of Air NZ

The airline announced its capital raise in March last year.

Riley Kennedy 10:20am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Jan 06, 2022

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

Masterton Investments successfully sues ManukaMed owner

Denis Watson lost a court battle over a Masterton property.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

More Startups

News in Brief

Partly raises $37m in funding round

Europe’s Octopus Ventures led the round, which valued Partly at $180m after two years in operation.

Staff reporters 13 Dec 2022
Policy

$5.3m Creative NZ contract to firm at centre of Callaghan row

The arts funding agency concluded allegations about We Are Indigo were unsubstantiated.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Dec 2022
Startups

Seed capital leaves cannabis startup on a high

Organic Genetics heads for the Far North after investor stumps up $5m. 

Brent Melville 18 Nov 2022
Opinion

Peter Griffin: What to learn from the We Are Indigo-Callaghan mess

The spiralling controversy surrounding Callaghan Innovation's rejection of advisory firm We Are Indigo from bidding on recent contracts needs an independent inquiry.

Peter Griffin 03 Nov 2022