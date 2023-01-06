When plastic and steel are more 'palletable' than wood

Interlocking and designed for multiple use. (Image: Pallet Earth)

A startup up recyclable pallet company that tapped into local intellectual property and funding streams has moved its manufacturing operations to the UK, enabling the production of up to 240,000 pallets annually.Pallet Earth, a five-year-old company based in Auckland, had developed a composite, reusable pallet product using recycled plastic and steel.It believed the system would compete well with the traditional ‘one way’ wooden pallets and help reduce carbon emissions.The Auckland-based firm, which received a $136,127 project grant...