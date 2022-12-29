‘Crappiest fountain’ a Wellington jewel for 53 years

Cuba Mall at night. (Image: Greg Hurrell)

Slosh, splash, drench repeat. The bucket fountain in Wellington’s Cuba Mall has been celebrated and derided in equal measure for more than 50 years. It’s made the cover of an album, featured in TV comedy Wellington Paranormal, and was famously peed in by a Hollywood movie star.In May, bucket fountain insults made world news. The Guardian reported that Toby Fisher, the husband of outgoing British high commissioner Laura Clarke, had described it as "the crappiest fountain ever". I caught up with Fisher at his wife&...