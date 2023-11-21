Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

Harbour Asset Management's impact fund does better on climate than returns

Harbour Asset Management's impact fund does better on climate than returns
The fund recorded a one-year performance of 2.51%, compared to 8.17% in its benchmark funds.(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
Harbour Asset Management’s sustainable impact fund has helped reduce emissions but has lagged its benchmark on investor returns.Harbour’s newly released second impact report noted the 669 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions had been mitigated by 24 of the companies the fund invested in.The fund recorded a one-year performance of 2.51% as of Sept 30, 2023, with a market value of $6.36 million. That compares with the one-year return of 8.17% in its benchmark funds.Positive impacts A sum of $10,000 invested in the fund at i...
Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale
Finance

Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale

Forsyth Barr is repeating the same message as previously on the speculation.

Ella Somers 3:05pm
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 2:57pm
Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

More Sustainable Finance

Rising emissions intensity isn't the full business story
Sustainable Finance NZX50 Carbon Insight

Rising emissions intensity isn't the full business story

NZX50 companies with rising emission intensities might just be reporting them better.

Greg Hurrell 15 Nov 2023
Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds
KiwiSaver

Simon Power to replace Bruce McLachlan at Fisher Funds

A cabinet minister from the Key era, Power spent a decade at Westpac.

Staff reporters 13 Nov 2023
NZ must double down on climate change action, says Germany
Sustainable Finance

NZ must double down on climate change action, says Germany

Germany, NZ and everyone else needs to go faster, says a diplomat.

Greg Hurrell 13 Nov 2023
Climate reporting rules spark move to automated software platforms
Editor's Picks

Climate reporting rules spark move to automated software platforms

Data platforms aim to turn emissions measurement into emissions reduction.

Greg Hurrell 09 Nov 2023