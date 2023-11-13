Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

NZ must double down on climate change action, says Germany

NZ must double down on climate change action, says Germany
Germany's climate change envoy Jennifer Morgan. (Image: Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Mon, 13 Nov 2023
New Zealand needs to go faster to reduce emissions and adapt to climate change, a senior German diplomat says. Jennifer Morgan, Germany’s state secretary and special envoy for climate change, told BusinessDesk that NZ – like other nations - needs to “step it up”.  "Our hope is that the incoming government will not only stay the course but will accelerate the pace, will go stronger into renewable energy [and] will drive into the electrification of the transportation system," she said."I think NZ h...
Sustainable Finance sponsored by
As New Zealand’s Exchange, NZX is passionate about working with customers and stakeholders to grow the markets NZX operates, which generate wealth integral to New Zealanders’ prosperity, and New Zealand companies getting ahead.
Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits
Infrastructure

Terminal investment: airlines will consider Queenstown's capacity limits

Support of the airport could be limited as it approaches capacity roadblock.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Finance

Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted

Couple declared bankrupt last week. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Rainbow Corner directors bankrupted
Podcasts Free

Cooking the Books: what it’s like to quit your job and travel with family

Ever thought about quitting your job and travelling the world?

Frances Cook 5:00am
Cooking the Books: what it’s like to quit your job and travel with family

More Sustainable Finance

Climate reporting rules spark move to automated software platforms
Editor's Picks

Climate reporting rules spark move to automated software platforms

Data platforms aim to turn emissions measurement into emissions reduction.

Greg Hurrell 09 Nov 2023
Companies turn to tech for third-party emissions data
Investigations

Companies turn to tech for third-party emissions data

But we can't just measure our way out of climate change, says Toitū Envirocare. 

Greg Hurrell 08 Nov 2023
NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration
Sustainable Finance

NZ Green Investment Finance lends $10m for dairy farm refrigeration

Purpose Capital has invested $3m in Cool Group alongside the NZGIF loan.

Greg Hurrell 07 Nov 2023
Business coalition marks 3.6m tonne drop in emissions
Sustainable Finance

Business coalition marks 3.6m tonne drop in emissions

The CLC wants climate policy consistency from the incoming government.

Greg Hurrell 07 Nov 2023