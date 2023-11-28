Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Sustainable Finance

Pathfinder's investments bear fruit on award day

Pathfinder's investments bear fruit on award day
A new housing development in Manuwera was built with finance from non-profit Community Finance. (Image: Supplied)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
Several ducks lined up in a row last week for Pathfinder Asset Management as two of its investments hit major milestones and it won big at an awards night.It picked up three of the 10 awards at the sustainable business awards on Nov 23, on the same day Lodestone Energy's solar farm at Kaitaia generated its first electricity, and Community Finance reached the $150 million investment mark.The boutique KiwiSaver provider and fund manager was the Sustainability Superstar, won the Communicating for Impact award, and took away the big supreme tra...
Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says
Economy

Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says

The swearing in of a new government has had an overnight impact on auction sales.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Primary Sector

Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild

Bremworth is banking on its new international hybrid supply chain. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Bremworth still not ruling out Napier plant rebuild
Law & Regulation

Where it’s at: Serato’s two turntables and a microphone

Serato says I want you to want me, but I'm not a must-have.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Where it’s at: Serato’s two turntables and a microphone

More Sustainable Finance

Carbon certifier spurns local
Primary Sector

Carbon certifier spurns local

The move is because NZ carbon credits do not comply with international certification.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Nov 2023
Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders
Sustainable Finance

Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders

The incoming government is expected to be far more supportive than Labour was.

Greg Hurrell 22 Nov 2023
Purpose Capital: investing where others fear to tread
Sustainable Finance

Purpose Capital: investing where others fear to tread

The private equity firm has been choosy on its investments.

Greg Hurrell 22 Nov 2023
Fund does better on climate than returns
Sustainable Finance

Fund does better on climate than returns

The fund has pressed Woolworths to reduce and reuse packaging.

Greg Hurrell 21 Nov 2023