2degrees sells towers for $1 billion to Spark’s tower co

2degrees sells towers for $1 billion to Spark’s tower co
CEO Mark Callander said the sale will let the telco focus on its core business. (Image: 2 Degrees)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 15 Dec 2022
2degrees Mobile agreed to sell its passive tower assets for $1.08 billion to Connexa, the tower company spun out from Spark’s sale of its own towers earlier this year.The deal includes 1,124 mobile towers, and comes after 2degrees chief executive Mark Callander stated at the June launch of a post-acquisition 2degrees: “We don’t have plans to sell our towers,” and “when you own the infrastructure, you can deliver a better quality outcome.”Spark won't contribute capital the acquisition, diluting its 30% sta...
Media

TVNZ in Spark Sport joint venture talks

Spark has confirmed talks over a “content partnering agreement”.

Daniel Dunkley 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Airport capital raising 'inevitable', says Wayne Brown

The NZX's regulatory arm halted trading in Auckland Airport shares after the mayor's comments.

Oliver Lewis 12:40pm
Infrastructure

Pay parity for some but not aged care nurses

The Employment Relations Authority’s interim order will mean a 14% pay increase for hospital nurses.

Jenny Ruth 12:34pm

Technology

Peter Griffin: Ending the year on a fusion energy high

We're on the cusp of unlocking a near-limitless, safe, carbon-free source of energy by replicating the sun.

Peter Griffin 5:30am
Technology

Old but new: post-merge, 2degrees is all business

CEO Mark Callander says business customer growth is strong.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Technology

Commerce Commission proposes telco league tables

The Commerce Commission will seek feedback on a proposal to publish customer service and performance rankings of mobile internet and broadband providers.Telecommunications commissioner Tristan Gilbertson said complaints about telecommunications providers are up 17% on last year a...

Staff reporters 14 Dec 2022