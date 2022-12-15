2degrees sells towers for $1 billion to Spark’s tower co

CEO Mark Callander said the sale will let the telco focus on its core business. (Image: 2 Degrees)

2degrees Mobile agreed to sell its passive tower assets for $1.08 billion to Connexa, the tower company spun out from Spark’s sale of its own towers earlier this year.The deal includes 1,124 mobile towers, and comes after 2degrees chief executive Mark Callander stated at the June launch of a post-acquisition 2degrees: “We don’t have plans to sell our towers,” and “when you own the infrastructure, you can deliver a better quality outcome.”Spark won't contribute capital the acquisition, diluting its 30% sta...