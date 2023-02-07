A sprinkle of stardust: the journey to send ashes into space

Stu Potter, co-founder of StardustMe, explains the journey to watching the SpaceX launch that carried NZers ashes to the stars. (Image: Matt Hartman/Shorealone Films)

Stu Potter and his family were up before the sun on Wednesday, Feb 1 – no mean feat for a couple with five children between 6 and 19 years old.In their Gisborne home, the family was gathered in the lounge before 5 am. Despite the early hour, the kids were “excited, busting at the seams” as they all eagerly awaited the launch of a rocket over 10,000km away in Vandenberg, California.The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket was one of “mixed emotions” for Potter; on one hand, it represented the culmination of five years&rsqu...