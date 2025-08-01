Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Markets

Heavyweight Michael Stiassny's small cap career, 2 Cheap Cars, Colonial Motor Co, and more

Heavyweight Michael Stiassny's small cap career, 2 Cheap Cars, Colonial Motor Co, and more
TruScreen's outgoing director Juliet Hull, corporate fix-it man Michael Stiassny, and Metro Performance Glass director Simon Bennett. (Image: NZME)
Rebecca Stevenson
Rebecca Stevenson
Fri, 01 Aug 2025
Stay ahead with BusinessDesk's regular Small Cap Wrap – all the latest small cap opportunities, market trends and more.A moment with Michael StiassnyHe is perhaps better known as the corporate turnaround specialist. He is known as an outspoken person. He’s the man to call if you need to sort out a few things and have a cleanup, or a clean out. He is the former chair of the NZ Transport Agency and Vector. He’s a past president of the Institute of Directors, sat on the board of the Financial Markets Authority, and is a...
Pessimism worsens in small businesses
Economy

Pessimism worsens in small businesses

One poll shows almost one in three owners quizzed felt negative about their prospects.

Staff reporters 2:50pm
Infrastructure

Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'

The planned $100m development became a flashpoint for critics of the RMA.

Oliver Lewis 2:00pm
Mass timber offices approved, gravel pit 'goneburger'
Economy

Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

Minister says Govt staying put on savings scheme despite exodus of Kiwis to Australia.

Staff reporters 11:30am
Commerce Minister says Govt not mulling further KiwiSaver contribution hikes in near term

More Markets

Journee to succeed Withers as Warehouse chair
Retail

Journee to succeed Withers as Warehouse chair

Journee ensures "strong continuity of leadership", Joan Withers said.

Gregor Thompson 9:15am
Caution after Synlait Milk’s latest update
Markets

Caution after Synlait Milk’s latest update

Analysts hold their ratings but lower their 12-month target prices. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
The high-profile Australian investor who’s bullish on Ryman
Property

The high-profile Australian investor who’s bullish on Ryman

“The risk-reward at the current level is solid,” David Kingston said.

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
NZ sharemarket down as Mainfreight, utilities move
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket down as Mainfreight, utilities move

Utility shares had significant movement, with Infratil shedding 37c.

Tom Raynel 31 Jul 2025