Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?

AI can protect us from nature, but how do we get there?
AI might help predict storms and reduce the damage they cause. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Mon, 10 Jul 2023
The government should consider investing in its own private cloud, including a supercluster that can run machine learning workloads, if it wants to have the best chance of using artificial intelligence to create a country resilient to natural disasters.Kiarie Ndegwa is a senior machine learning engineer for Vibrant Planet, a company focused on using data to help with land management and wildland resilience.He believes that there is huge potential for using data gained from a variety of data about Earth and its natural systems to create a more r...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Can a city feed itself?
Bloomberg

Can a city feed itself?

Cities are exploring the economic benefits of building-based agriculture.

Bloomberg 5:00am
Primary Sector

Government seeks to calm carbon market panic

James Shaw tries to reduce chaos on the carbon market, but foresters remain unconvinced.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Government seeks to calm carbon market panic
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy

Must we be a primary exports-driven country closed to other types of growth? 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
New Zealand's 'Falklands-plus' economy

More Technology

Deep-tech incubator Outset Ventures hopes to attract institutional investors
Technology

Deep-tech incubator Outset Ventures hopes to attract institutional investors

Outset Venture's Parnell headquarters is packed with technology startups.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Review: Kindle Scribe – Is this paper's final boss fight?
The Life Free

Review: Kindle Scribe – Is this paper's final boss fight?

Short answer: not really.

Ben Moore 09 Jul 2023
Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter
Technology

Instagram unveils Threads app, a threat to Musk’s Twitter

Threads is also launching without ads – for now.

Bloomberg 07 Jul 2023
ComCom orders One NZ to stop 100% coverage claim
News in Brief

ComCom orders One NZ to stop 100% coverage claim

One New Zealand’s claim that it will have “100% mobile coverage” in 2024 is false and/or misleading and must stop immediately, the Commerce Commission announced.The competition and consumer rights regulator has issued a “stop now” letter to the telco formerly known as Vodafone NZ...

Staff reporters 06 Jul 2023