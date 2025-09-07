Menu
Amazon’s satellite internet venture signs up its first airline

Kuiper satellite internet. (Image: Supplied)
Sun, 07 Sep 2025
By Micah MaidenbergAmazon.com’s satellite-internet business has reeled in its first airline customer: JetBlue Airways.The New York carrier agreed to use Amazon’s Project Kuiper to provide Wi-Fi service for a quarter of its fleet, with some passengers gaining access to the service starting in 2027.Terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed.'Some delays'JetBlue’s choice of Kuiper ratchets up competition in the satellite-internet industry. Starlink, the service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has become a d...
