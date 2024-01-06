Menu
Apocalypse now? Only in our fevered dreams

OpenAI, creators of ChatGPT, have been the trailblazers in the development of artificial intelligence technology. (Image: AP)
Bloomberg
Sat, 06 Jan 2024
By Paul J. Davies“I mean, sometimes you get these, like, late civilisation vibes,” said Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, at a recent event for the Cybertruck, his piece of absurdist automotive art. “The apocalypse could come along at any moment. And here at Tesla, we have the finest in apocalypse technology.”There’s a lot of this end-of-days talk around right now. Even before the covid-19 pandemic, there were stories about Silicon Valley billionaires prepping for Armageddon by purchasing bunkers in...
Delta Utilities breaches Employment Relations Act
Law & Regulation Free

Company will have to make amends with two former employees and maybe other affected staff.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
World

Why tweens can’t live without $62 face cream

Preteen girls are hooked on elaborate beauty regimens to get 'glowy skin'.

The Wall Street Journal 5:00am
Business Advice

Best of Fail File: Part two

Part two of Victoria Carter's Best of the Fail File. 

Victoria Carter 5:00am
More Technology

Business of Tech podcast: Summer special – Rocket Lab's Peter Beck
Technology Free

From our most popular episode ever, an interview with Rocket Lab's founder and CEO.

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 04 Jan 2024
TruScreen slapped with penalty, censure over audit committee breach
Markets

Mitigating factors reduced the penalty.

Staff reporters 03 Jan 2024
Helping Fonterra slash its transport emissions
Primary Sector

You can't manage what you don't measure. 

Paul McBeth 03 Jan 2024
No, you aren’t getting a bonus. Your firm is just testing you
Work Cybersecurity

Companies' creative phishing tests are leaving employees feeling grumpy.

The Wall Street Journal 31 Dec 2023