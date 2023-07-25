Menu
Artificial intelligence ad agency launches for small businesses

The Digital Cafe is the latest new business from media veteran Antony Young. (Image: NZME)
Daniel Dunkley
Tue, 25 Jul 2023
A new advertising agency plans to offer cut-price creative services to small businesses using artificial intelligence tools.Antony Young and Matt McNeil, founders of Wellington media buying agency The Media Lab, have created thedigitalcafe.ai to run largely automated advertising and marketing campaigns for New Zealand small and medium enterprises (SMEs).The venture, which claims to be the first of its kind in NZ, will use AI programmes such as Chat GPT and Midjourney to create and build ad campaigns for small businesses, producing copywrit...
