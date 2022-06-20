See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

BNZ won't renew contract with fintech 9 Spokes

Ben Moore
Mon, 20 Jun 2022

BNZ won't renew contract with fintech 9 Spokes
BNZ signed a two-year contract for 9 Spokes' small business platform in 2020. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ben Moore
Mon, 20 Jun 2022
RELATED
Auckland-based 9 Spokes International is about to lose another cornerstone customer after BNZ chose not to extend its contract with the ASX-listed fintech.The agreement, which accounts for almost 12% of 9 Spokes’ annual recurring revenue, will end on Oct 28, the fintech said in a statement to the ASX.BNZ's exit is 9 Spokes' second major customer to leave in the past 12 months, and comes as the fintech looks for new income streams or fresh capital to keep its operation going. The company's ASX-listed shares were voluntaril...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets market close
NZ shares flat as recession risk puts investors off trading
Dan Brunskill | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Trading volumes were unusually light, with US markets closed tonight for a national holiday.

Economy
Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe to complete ‘reconnection’ plan
Pattrick Smellie | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

After swings through the US and Asian capitals, Jacinda Ardern heads to Europe for five days at the end of the week.

Charities FREE
NZ Mormon investigation released tomorrow
Murray Jones | Mon, 20 Jun 2022

Boasting $424 million in assets, the Mormon church is New Zealand’s third wealthiest centralised religious group and 20th richest charity.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

Sponsored
Covid helps a council into the future

Transformative technology saw this council adapt quickly.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.