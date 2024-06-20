Nick Lissette is founder and CEO of Blackpearl Group, an NZX-listed company that's rapidly growing in the US market. (Image: BlackPearl Group)

There are a lot of great things about NZ; our relatively small population is one of them. But if we want to be a major player in the global software industry, we need to be where the people are: the US.

That's according to Nick Lissette, founder and chief executive of NZX-listed Blackpearl Group, who features this week in an interview about thinking big and bringing the export dollars home.

Plus, Peter jetted over to Sydney to check out the latest line-up of Windows Surface laptops and find out what makes these Co-Pilot+ devices so special.

