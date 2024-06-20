There are a lot of great things about NZ; our relatively small population is one of them. But if we want to be a major player in the global software industry, we need to be where the people are: the US.
That's according to Nick Lissette, founder and chief executive of NZX-listed Blackpearl Group, who features this week in an interview about thinking big and bringing the export dollars home.
Plus, Peter jetted over to Sydney to check out the latest line-up of Windows Surface laptops and find out what makes these Co-Pilot+ devices so special.
Reading list
Featured in the podcast
- Technology company Blackpearl lists on NZX - BusinessDesk
- Google Delays Cookie Phase-Out Following Regulatory Pushback - WSJ
- Microsoft Recall gets a total recall — so what’s the point of Copilot+ PCs again? - Tom's Guide
- Update on the Recall preview feature for Copilot+ PCs - Microsoft blog
- Where are the Copilot PC reviews - here’s why you’ll have to wait for them - Windows Central
From around the web
- NZ at the centre of vast info sharing with ‘five eyes’ nations - RNZ
- Jamie Beaton, the Kiwi with several Ivy League degrees and no debt - Stuff
- How Amazon blew Alexa’s shot to dominate AI, according to more than a dozen employees who worked on it - Fortune
- Bill Gates’ ‘message’ to IT professionals on AI: It will make jobs - Times of India
- We spent nearly a year building a generative AI tool. These are the 5 (hard) lessons we learned - Fast Company