As Budget-induced malaise spreads across the nation, we're spending this week looking back at the good news in the tech industry in the last couple of weeks.
We're joined by David Downs - tech industry cheerleader, relentless optimist and genetically modified organism - to discuss the NZ Hi-Tech Awards, NZ Story's See Tomorrow First initiative, and the potential for NZ as a base for CAR T-cell cancer therapy development.
We also hear from 2024 Hi-Tech Award winners Novolabs, ENVICO, Joshua Parsons, and Elle Archer.
Subscribe on iHeart Radio or wherever you get podcasts
Reading list
Featured in the podcast
- Peter Beck on his knighthood: 'A huge, humbling honour to get' - BusinessDesk
- King’s Birthday Honours: Peter Beck, Theresa Gattung and Joan Withers receive top gongs - NZ Herald
- NZ Hi-Tech Award winners
- NZ Story - See Tomorrow First
- CAR T-cell therapy at Malaghan Institute of Medical Research
From around the web
- OpenAI Insiders Warn of a ‘Reckless’ Race for Dominance - New York Times
- OpenAI Employees Warn of a Culture of Risk and Retaliation - Wired
- Losses to cyber crime spike 84%, Cert NZ leadership in flux - NZ Herald
- Microsoft to lay off hundreds at Azure cloud unit, Business Insider reports - Reuters
- A new model for science funding - Newsroom
- Milei Is Not Moving Argentina Towards Bitcoin - Forbes
- VentureBeat: From gen AI 1.5 to 2.0: Moving from RAG to agent systems - VentureBeat
- Google Assistant continues to crumble in the ‘Gemini era’ - 9to5Google
- What's the answer to addressing New Zealand's productivity? - Andy Hamilton
- Rabbit gaslit me, so I dug deeper - CoffeeZilla (YouTube)
- Spotify CEO sparks backlash after social media post that claimed the cost of making "content" is "close to zero" - Loudersound