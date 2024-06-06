David Downs has been cheerleading NZ's tech industry on the global stage for years. (Image: NZ Story)

As Budget-induced malaise spreads across the nation, we're spending this week looking back at the good news in the tech industry in the last couple of weeks.

We're joined by David Downs - tech industry cheerleader, relentless optimist and genetically modified organism - to discuss the NZ Hi-Tech Awards, NZ Story's See Tomorrow First initiative, and the potential for NZ as a base for CAR T-cell cancer therapy development.

We also hear from 2024 Hi-Tech Award winners Novolabs, ENVICO, Joshua Parsons, and Elle Archer.

