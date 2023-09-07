Menu
Business of Tech podcast: the dark heart of Silicon Valley

Business of Tech podcast: the dark heart of Silicon Valley
Malcolm Harris is the author of Palo Alto: A History of California, Capitalism, and the World.
Peter Griffin
Peter Griffin
Thu, 07 Sep 2023
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Thu, 07 Sep 2023
It’s the sunbathed city at the heart of Silicon Valley, where massive tech fortunes are made and innovations are conjured up that influence how billions of people worldwide live their lives. But, according to best-selling author Malcolm Harris, who grew up in Palo Alto, California, a hotbed of high-tech development for decades, there’s a dark history to the city and the surrounding area, one blotted by the theft of land, violence against the Native American people, and even genocide. On The Business of Tech this week, I ta...
