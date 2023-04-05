Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Caffeine and inspiration spur NZ hydrogen tech startup

Caffeine and inspiration spur NZ hydrogen tech startup
Bspkl co-founders Jérôme Leveneur (clutching a roll of the membrane) and Christina Houlihan. (Image: Bspkl)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 05 Apr 2023
A scientist’s spark of inspiration on his coffee break has led to a hydrogen deep-tech startup that has secured $2.5 million in seed funding.All going to plan, the technology could provide a major boost to green hydrogen production globally by greatly reducing the need for the rare metal iridium in electrolysis.That has resulted in the creation of a new company, Bspkl (pronounced 'Bespeckle'), spun out of GNS Science. It was founded by Christina Houlihan and Jérôme Leveneur, both of whom have worked for the crown rese...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Power quits TVNZ amid rumour and speculation
Politics

Power quits TVNZ amid rumour and speculation

TVNZ boss Simon Power is leave amid speculation over the broadcasting minister's plans.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Finance Free

Startup aims to save millions of dollars of crypto

With digital currency wallets, little can be done if a private key is lost.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Startup aims to save millions of dollars of crypto
Opinion

The Economist: Did social media cause the banking panic?

New technology does more than just speed up financial wobbles.

The Economist 5:00am
Did social media cause the banking panic?

More Technology

Startup aims to save millions of dollars of crypto
Finance Free

Startup aims to save millions of dollars of crypto

With digital currency wallets, little can be done if a private key is lost.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Ardern to get Christchurch Call role
Policy

Ardern to get Christchurch Call role

Ardern turned down a pay packet for the role.

Staff reporters 04 Apr 2023
One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’
Technology

One NZ partners with SpaceX to ‘end blackspots’

The NZ telco and SpaceX are (Star)linking up to enable 100% coverage in NZ.

Staff reporters 03 Apr 2023
NZ steps closer to better digital identity services
Law & Regulation

NZ steps closer to better digital identity services

Once enacted, the legislation will enable businesses to offer digital identity services.

Ben Moore 03 Apr 2023