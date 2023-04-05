Caffeine and inspiration spur NZ hydrogen tech startup

Bspkl co-founders Jérôme Leveneur (clutching a roll of the membrane) and Christina Houlihan. (Image: Bspkl)

A scientist’s spark of inspiration on his coffee break has led to a hydrogen deep-tech startup that has secured $2.5 million in seed funding.All going to plan, the technology could provide a major boost to green hydrogen production globally by greatly reducing the need for the rare metal iridium in electrolysis.That has resulted in the creation of a new company, Bspkl (pronounced 'Bespeckle'), spun out of GNS Science. It was founded by Christina Houlihan and Jérôme Leveneur, both of whom have worked for the crown rese...