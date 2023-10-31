Menu
Capture6 using age-old method to tackle carbon

The company will be installing its tech in a Los Angeles County water treatment facility. (Image: Capture6)
Ben Moore
Tue, 31 Oct 2023
A carbon-capture startup based in both New Zealand and the United States has secured US$1 million (NZ$1.7m) in venture capital from a sustainability focused not-for-profit fund.Capture6 was founded with the goal of commercialising technology that will both remove carbon from and desalinate salt water.The company, which operates out of both California and Rotorua, was selected to join the latest cohort for Elemental Excelerator’s investment.Shortly after being incorporated in 2022, Capture6 raised NZ$4.5m in its seed round while taking par...
