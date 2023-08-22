Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Chorus CEO questions telcos’ treatment of fibre products

Chorus CEO questions telcos’ treatment of fibre products
CEO JB Rousselot said it’s “disappointing to see” telcos not offering all products. (Image: Getty)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Tue, 22 Aug 2023
Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot has called for regulators to look into internet retailers not offering the full range of options for fibre internet, particularly a low-user option, and how these products are presented to customers.However, the Commerce Commission said there was no obligation for telcos to address either of the concerns raised.Rousselot’s comment was made at the internet infrastructure company’s investor call, referencing the fact that neither Spark nor its subsidiary Skinny offer a low-user fibre option and...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills
Energy

More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills

One in four small businesses says power bills put them under financial pressure.

Ian Llewellyn 3:05pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Primary Sector Analysis

Big business delegation heads to India

NZ will send one of its largest business delegations to India next week.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:02am
Big business delegation heads to India

More Technology

Xero's new revenue exec a chip off the old Block
Markets

Xero's new revenue exec a chip off the old Block

San Francisco-based Ashley Grech starts at Xero this week. 

Staff reporters 11:45am
Trade Window lifts June quarter revenue 28%
News in Brief

Trade Window lifts June quarter revenue 28%

The company expects to win more customers to hit its revenue target.

Staff reporters 9:21am
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 21 Aug 2023
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra redefines portable media
The Life Free

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra redefines portable media

Calling this beast a tablet fails to capture its true potential.

Ben Moore 20 Aug 2023