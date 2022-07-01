See full details
Technology
Data security could be speedbump for exporters under FTA

Ben Moore
Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Companies looking to export to the EU may find they need to spend time and money on data privacy. (Image: Getty)
New Zealand businesses may have to pick up their data privacy game if they want to take advantage of the recently announced free trade agreement with the European Union.The NZ-EU FTA is focused on primary industries, but will also include a chapter on digital trade that seeks to cover the way organisations on both sides of the deal interact electronically.There are a few points covered, including accessing source code and, more broadly, extending copyright and related law.According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade document outlining t...

