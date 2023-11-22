Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin

Easy Crypto launches new NZD-backed stablecoin
CEO Janine Grainger, front, says stablecoin can become the infrastructure for the digitalisation of NZ's payments. (Image: Easy Crypto)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 22 Nov 2023
Easy Crypto, a New Zealand-based cryptocurrency exchange, is launching its own crypto wallet and a stablecoin, the New Zealand Digital Dollar (NZDD).Wallets have been a fundamental part of cryptocurrencies since the earliest days, while stablecoins are newer and aim to bridge the gap between traditional ‘fiat’ currency and crypto.Easy Crypto chief executive and co-founder Janine Grainger said the two projects came out of the quieter crypto markets this year.“We have a saying in crypto that the bear market is when you build, an...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Why outcomes are in
Opinion

David Chaplin: Why outcomes are in

The FMA isn’t the only regulator pondering outcomes.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders

The incoming government is expected to be far more supportive than Labour was.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Social impact bonds pay out for investors and young offenders
Markets

Forsyth Barr says Gentrack and Turners to enter NZX-50

The official outcomes of the review will be announced at the close of the market on Dec 1.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Forsyth Barr says Gentrack and Turners to enter NZX-50

More Technology

Syft Tech banking on a strong second half
News in Brief

Syft Tech banking on a strong second half

Tech firm says markets haven't come "roaring back", but budgets have opened a little.

Staff reporters 21 Nov 2023
Du Val claws costs out of software firm Invsta
Property

Du Val claws costs out of software firm Invsta

Invsta was building a platform for Du Val's mortgage fund investors. 

Staff reporters 20 Nov 2023
OpenAI Investors try to get Sam Altman back
Technology

OpenAI Investors try to get Sam Altman back

The co-founder of the AI company behind ChatGPT was pushed out by the board on Friday.

The Wall Street Journal 20 Nov 2023
FTN Motion sees silver lining in tighter market
Technology

FTN Motion sees silver lining in tighter market

Startup moving from Wellington to Hamilton to save thousands on rent.

Ben Moore 20 Nov 2023