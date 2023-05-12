Menu
Elon Musk says he’s stepping down as Twitter’s CEO
In December, Musk asked his Twitter followers if he should step down as CEO, and 57.5% said yes. (Image: Getty)
Bloomberg
Fri, 12 May 2023
By Aisha Counts and Sarah FrierNBCUniversal executive Linda Yaccarino is in talks to become Twitter’s chief executive officer, the Wall Street Journal reported, following owner Elon Musk’s announcement that he had found a new leader for the social network and will shift into the role of chief technologist.In a tweet on Thursday (US time), Musk said the company’s new CEO will start in about six weeks, without naming the individual. Yaccarino, who is chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal Media, did...
