Eroad making inroads on return to growth

Eroad making inroads on return to growth
CEO Mark Heine said he was proud of the company’s revenue growth for the half year to September. (Image: NZME)
Staff reporters
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
Eroad has posted $1 million in earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) for the half year to Sept 30, up from a $400,000 loss in the same period the previous year.Profit attributable to shareholders rose to $600,000 from a loss of $2.8m a year earlier. Revenue was up 78% to $85.4m from $48m, but operating expenses were up 81%, from $35.7m to $64.6m.The company said in a statement that it had begun a cost-cutting programme which would be reflected in the results for the second half of this financial year.Guidance for the full financial year,...
Retail

The Warehouse: where shareholders aren't getting a bargain

Shareholders wanted answers to some hard questions at the retailer's annual meeting in Auckland today.

Riley Kennedy 3:15pm
Tourism

Southern Lakes hits one million skiers for first time

Pent-up demand and a dump of snow helped Queenstown-Lakes get out of the doldrums.

Brent Melville 3:12pm
Sport

Business of Sport: Rugby’s Nations Cup – will the turkeys vote for Christmas?

In London, the world’s top national unions, including New Zealand Rugby, have just met for a gabfest about something that should be a no-brainer for the international game. &#39;The Nations Cup&#39; is an idea that has been around for a couple of years.   Basically, the concept i...

Trevor McKewen 2:00pm