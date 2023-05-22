Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Technology

Facebook NZ grows profit, pays $196m to Irish associate

Facebook NZ grows profit, pays $196m to Irish associate
Irish eyes are smiling when it comes to Meta's global structure. (Image: Deposit Photos)
Daniel Dunkley
Daniel Dunkley
Mon, 22 May 2023
Facebook New Zealand reported an improved profit for 2022, paying nearly $200 million offshore to the Irish subsidiary of parent company Meta.The NZ business, which sells advertising for social media platforms Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger, posted a $2.2m post-tax profit on $8.7m in revenue from customer contracts in the year to Dec 31, according to newly filed accounts.Facebook’s NZ division reported a post-tax profit of $1.7m on $6.5m in revenue from customer contracts in 2021.The NZ business enjoyed a bumper 2022, accordi...
Technology sponsored by
We build and manage an open access internet network, rolling out ultra-fast broadband that will benefit generations to come.
Investors worry about interest rates – NZX50 droops
Markets Market close

Investors worry about interest rates – NZX50 droops

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,993, down 106.73 points or 0.88%.

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Infrastructure

Recruitment campaign eases bus driver shortage

NZ's largest bus operator expects to be back to full staffing levels in the coming weeks.

Oliver Lewis 12:50pm
Recruitment campaign eases bus driver shortage
Primary Sector

Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

The case represented a “trans-Tasman tussle of extraordinary” proportions. 

Riley Kennedy 12:50pm
Mānuka honey trademark decision 'disappointing'

More Technology

Good news ahead of tough times for NZ tech investment
Technology

Good news ahead of tough times for NZ tech investment

Investment in tech rose 8% from 2021 to 2022.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Get ready for Tim Cook's riskiest move at Apple
Technology

Get ready for Tim Cook's riskiest move at Apple

As people tire of rival's metaverse, the CEO comes up with a mixed-reality headset.

Bloomberg 21 May 2023
Story-telling: NZ gaming sector's secret weapon?
Technology Free

Story-telling: NZ gaming sector's secret weapon?

The game developer believes there is an international demand for authentic storytelling within games - technology will bring stories to life.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 20 May 2023
Humans shed genetic information everywhere they go
Technology

Humans shed genetic information everywhere they go

There is enough of it to easily identify individuals.

The Economist 20 May 2023