See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Technology
Sponsored by
chorus

‘Frustrated’ Devoli founders look to offload shares

Ben Moore

Ben Moore
Wed, 07 Sep 2022

‘Frustrated’ Devoli founders look to offload shares
The Auckland offices of wholesale internet services provider Devoli. (Image: Supplied)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Wed, 07 Sep 2022
RELATED
The founders of Devoli, an Auckland-based wholesale internet services provider (ISP), are looking to sell up most of their shares, a move that is causing some pushback from the Punakaiki Fund, which owns more than half of the company.Founded in 2008, Devoli has seen success in the telco market as it was built around the idea of network automation, a technology the large retail ISPs have increasingly been adopting.It is now offering its network automation services as a service and is working on expanding its presence in Australia.Lance Wiggs, di...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Coronavirus
Covid-19: latest numbers pave way for green light
Andy Fyers | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Covid-19 cases are down across all age groups. There was a 29% week-on-week decrease in hospitalisations with the biggest declines in the most vulnerable older age groups.

Opinion
Simple mistakes wipe out immigration visas
Michelle Urquhart | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Frustrated employers are grappling with the steps needed to apply for the new accredited employer work visa.

Sustainable Finance
NZ third in the world for ESG
Greg Hurrell | Wed, 07 Sep 2022

Clean and green: we rank highly for our environmental standards and compliance.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

Sponsored
Making workplace technology work for us

Technology gives businesses the ability to be more responsive and efficient for customers. But is that enough?

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.