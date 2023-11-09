Menu
Glass beer flagons make a high-tech comeback

Glass beer flagons make a high-tech comeback
Filling a returnable flagon at a participating outlet. (Image: Again Again)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Brewery giants Lion and DB are on board for a craft beer flagon return scheme going live on Nov 9.The project is led by sustainable packaging technology company Again Again and is part-funded by the Ministry for the Environment.Under the scheme, customers borrow the flagons and are fined if they don't return them on time. If they don't return them at all, they pay for the flagons outright.  Again Again co-founder Nada Piatek earlier told BusinessDesk the system worked like a library fines model, which had been shown to greatly incr...
