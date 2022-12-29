Google offshoot eyes NZ for drone delivery service

(Image: Supplied)

Google's parent company, Alphabet, has registered a New Zealand offshoot of its Wing Aviation drone delivery business as a precursor to exploring the feasibility of a local operation.The service that sated the appetite for on-demand purchases can deliver anything from grocery staples to fresh food and medicine to homes in as little as six minutes from a base. Typically drone bases are set up on the top of shopping centres where orders are taken by the Wing Aviation app.A potential NZ operation came as Wing expanded in Australia, its largest...