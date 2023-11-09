Menu
Ideally raises $2.15m to disrupt product research market

James Donald said the backing of TRA was almost an unfair advantage. (Image: Ideally)
Ben Moore
Thu, 09 Nov 2023
Market research software startup Ideally has raised $2.15 million in just two months after incorporating.Unlike the traditional startup model where a founder has an idea and seeks venture capital to bring that idea to life, Ideally was conceptualised and developed in the venture lab of The Research Agency (TRA), along with branding company Previously Unavailable.After some months and some early success with customers, the company was launched in September, and James Donald was asked to come on board as co-founder and chief executive.Within two...
